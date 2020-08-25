Grilling season is not yet over and for those of you lucky enough to have a trip planned out, we have something here that might make it even better. Unless the original plan was to rough it out in the great outdoors the traditional way, then save this for another time. However, if the adventure entails rustling up some grub with reliable cooking equipment then we have it right here. The Coleman RoadTrip 285 – as the name implies – will deliver awesome performance anywhere you go.

As the name already implies it is a portable stand-up propane grill perfect for those who love to travel. Coleman offers it in a wide range of colors: red, orange, blue, green, and black. Pick what you like and the user-friendly nature of this gas grill is one of its top selling points. Pop open the lid and you’re looking at 285 square inches of cooking space.

Each one of the three independent burners can be lit using the piezoelectric ignition button. All three combine for 20,000 BTUs of grilling power to tackle even the thickest slices of meat. Moreover, the cast iron grill grates conduct heat efficiently and sport a ceramic coating for exceptional durability. If you prefer to cook differently, just replace them with Coleman’s Swaptop cooktop system. The RoadTrip 285 is one versatile grilling system.

Meanwhile, food preparation is a breeze with the two folding side tables. Finding the best spot should be easy thanks to the robust quick-fold legs and wheels. Finally, when the day is done, cleanup and storage are virtually hassle-free. The RoadTrip 285 might be our new favorite cookout buddy.

Images courtesy of Coleman