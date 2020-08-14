Forget hauling heavy and bulky grills in your next outdoor adventure. The Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill is a pack and carry type that lets you cook more than just a BBQ.

Made entirely of stainless steel for rust-resistance and durability, this handmade fireside product from Japan guarantees lifetime use. This modular and portable grill is convenient to take anywhere so you don’t have to settle for packed meals on your outdoor adventures.

The Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill gives you most of everything you need when grilling. It comes with a grill net, a pack and carry fireplace, baseplate, grill bridge, and a carrying case for ease in transport. Now you just have to worry about bringing charcoal and wood and the fuel so you can fire up your grill.

This is one convenient grill that is easy to set up and keep. It packs down flat for easy storage. It comes at a compact size that you can easily set up anywhere. You don’t necessarily have to be in the great outdoors to use this grill. The backyard and if you’re feeling brave, your table surface will work too as long as it is heat-resistant.

The Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill measures 17.75″ long and 17.75″ wide with a height of 13″. It is lightweight at just 10.6 kilograms. It is part of an expansive product collection that caters to the grill. For the ultimate Takibi experience you can use it along with the Snow Peak’s FR & Takibi apparel, Fire Tool Set and Jikaro Firering Table.