If you prefer a minimalist yet sharp blade that won’t disappoint, then Maserin’s In-Estro is a great option. It’s sleek, lightweight, legal to carry in many places, especially in European countries, and maintains a strong edge after many uses.

This Italian-made pocket knife is safe and easy to carry in the hands and pocket. This slip joint folder designed by Alessandro ‘Bonus’ Olivetto features a silhouette that pays homage to the traditional grafting knives of Maniago. But it uses modern materials. For one, it’s striking how slim it is, its blade is just 2.5mm thick and 6.5cm long.

When closed, Maserin’s In-Estro clocks in at 13.5cm long and opened at 20cm. It’s also very light at 70g so you’d hardly realize you have it with you. This is a gentleman’s type of knife with a Sheep Foot D2 blade, known for its great edge retention and sharpness. This is not stainless steel though so it is best to clean it after use and would benefit from the occasional drops of oil for maintenance.

Moreover, this knife uses a simple yet effective slip-joint mechanism to keep the blade opened or closed without locking it into place using a spring. Pushing down on the blade’s spine disengages the spring that holds the blade in place and allows the folder to close.

Meanwhile, Maserin’s In-Estro features a Micarta and anodized aluminum handle finished in satin. The scale is available in various colors including Black, Blue, Brown, Olive Tree, and Green. It also comes with a tip-up pocket clip and can be engraved.

