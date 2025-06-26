Leftover fried chicken or fries turn soggy over time especially after refrigeration. You either have to refry, toast, reheat, or do other cooking methods to make them taste as good when freshly cooked. For the health conscious, using an air fryer is the best option as it requires minimal oil. But when it comes to bringing back that crunch, not all air fryers do a good job except for the Ninja Crispi.

Its name alone already tells you why it’s different from others of its kind. Aside from Air Fry and Bake, it also has a dedicated Max Crisp and Recrisp function. Its 4-in-1 functionality makes it a great addition in the kitchen while its portable size means you can use it anywhere besides at home.

The Ninja Crispi delivers the power of a full-sized glass air fryer into a travel-friendly design. It comes in a small 6-cup and a larger 4-QT CleanCrisp glass container that comes with snap-lock, leak-resistant BPA-free dishwasher-safe lids so you can store food inside.

“Snap it, Crisp it, Serve it, Store It.” This air fryer uses a removable PowerPod and TempWare glassware cooking bowl that nest together for compact storage. Its thermal shock-resistant borosilicate glass bowl can go from frozen to crispy in minutes so you can enjoy a warm meal anytime and anywhere.

Moreover, the bowl has fixed heat-safe feet so you can safely set it down on any surface, be it on granite, laminate, quartz, butcher block, marble, and more. It also has grip handles so you can serve directly from the cooking bowl. The Ninja Crispi boasts runs on a powerful 1500-watt with a temperature that can reach up to 232°C for evenly crisp results.

Images courtesy of Ninja