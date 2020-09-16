In 2018 Acer unveiled its $20,000 Predator Thronos gaming chair, which looked like a mix between a machine and an alien organic lifeform. The year after, the $14,000 Thronos Air was unveiled to the delight of gamers. As most of us opt to work from home due to the pandemic, the arrival of this next item couldn’t have been any better. This here is the Cluvens Scorpion, which evidently draws inspiration from the former two, but at a more budget-friendly price range.

Well, if you consider $3,299 as mere pocket change, then this gaming cockpit should be on your list. As you can probably guess from the name the overall presentation mimics that of the predatory arachnid. Actually, when it’s in motion, those who fear creepy crawlies might find it a form of nightmare fuel. On the other hand, we see it as a sleek dynamic platform upon where our gaming rig will soon reside.

Instead of a sting, the Cluvens Scorpion features a mounting point for up to three displays. Meanwhile, the keyboard and mouse sit on top of a surface that swivels out. When you’re ready for action the claws support the section when it swivels in. The manufacturer uses a high-carbon steel frame powder-coated in back with a stylish matte finish.

We love the motorized system that can quickly adjust the position of the seat and display mount. Moreover, the Cluvens Scorpion gaming cockpit even comes with a heating and massage function. The latter is already perhaps the best reason to justify your purchase. The only thing missing here is an option to motorize the legs so you can practically ride on a 264 lb gaming machine.

Images courtesy of Cluvens