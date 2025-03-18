Earlier this year, reports indicated the housing market dipped a bit. Depending on your outlook, it might be the best time to invest in property with the expectation of an increase in value later on. However, these barely matter to the wealthy, whose whims often outweigh better judgment. With so much disposable income, luxury homes like the 8200 Residence Court are well within their budget.

Winter is a season that’s just as fickle as the rest. Depending on where you are, it could be extremely harsh or just a mild inconvenience. Hence, the affluent usually purchase vacation homes in states such as Florida. Recognized for its humid subtropical climate, it is a prime destination for plenty of sun, surf, culture, and opulent recreation.

The dwelling in question is listed by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and is exclusively under James Miller and David Miller. 8200 Residence Court is located at Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034. Its official description reads: “This exceptional oceanfront estate on Amelia Island offers pristine beaches, a majestic Live Oak canopy, and proximity to historic Fernandina and The Ritz-Carlton.”

From what we can tell, it’s an upper-crust abode ideal for owners who are after spectacular views of the ocean. Furthermore, families will be glad to know Amelia Island School is in close proximity as well. The listing also reveals the property stands atop a 29-foot sand dune. Another attractive aspect of 8200 Residence Court is the privacy it offers.

We’re looking at a four-bedroom and four-bathroom blueprint with interiors spanning 6,553 square feet. Culinary enthusiasts are presented with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances for convenient meal preparation. Other notable amenities of the 8200 Residence Court include hot tubs, a saltwater pool, an IPE hardwood deck, a kitchenette, and more.

Images courtesy of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty/James Miller/David Miller