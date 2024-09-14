Despite being late to the game, ACER surprised the gaming industry with its official entry into the handheld gaming PC segment — the Nitro Blaze 7. Given the publicity it generated at the time, a fascinating product concept was unfortunately overshadowed at the time. Hence, we believe the Predator Project DualPlay deserves more exposure.

A company typically gauges public interest whenever something new debuts to determine if it has the potential to generate sales. It’s too early to tell right now but this gaming laptop has a cool trick up its sleeve. At the get-go, the form factor resembles your typical clamshell notebook, with a sleek design and plenty of RGB LED lighting.

However, what the Predator Project DualPlay does a bit differently is seamlessly integrate a popular accessory. Although most PC gamers we know prefer to use a keyboard and mouse combo for everything, other genres just work best with a controller. ACER promotes versatility with a removable hybrid trackpad/gamepad.

Perhaps with a bit of inspiration from Nintendo’s Switch, the left and right modules are detachable. Each can function as an individual controller for co-op or competitive titles such as fighting, sports, and others. It’s easy to miss, but a pair of speakers also pop out on each side to enhance audio output. As of our writing, specifications were not yet available.

Still, it seems the demonstration units on the show floor at IFA 2024 were already fully functional. Some journalists even had some hands-on time with the Predator Project DualPlay. Still, ACER has yet to confirm if it will eventually hit store shelves in the future.

Images courtesy of ACER