Global studio for architecture, urbanism and design Foster + Partners Industrial Design promotes circular economy with the adaptable furniture called the ILE Modular System. Created for British brand Benchmark, the system comprises of a series of connected wooden elements that fit any setting.

The furniture pieces include benches, high tables, lockers, drawers, shelves, media stand, and cupboards all made in solid wood. Sustainability was a priority in choosing the materials. The studio used what it calls “underutilized” types of hardwood namely British Ash and American Red Oak.

Moreover, for the ILE Modular System, there’s an option to use Ash White Oil, European Oak, and American Red Oak. These furniture pieces offer versatile functionality as they are movable to adapt to the need of a space. There’s an option to connect them back-to-back or alongside one another for a more continuous look.

A timber fixing strip with concealed keyhole fittings allow for easy setup of the wooden elements. They can be joined together or separated with ease. Moreover, the whole system features what Benchmark calls a characteristic “shadow gap” along its length. This gap allows the added functionality of integrating power displays, lighting rail, and a range of other accessories not limited to shelves and book ends to any position along the worktop.

“To reduce the whole life embodied carbon impact from the fit-out of a building, ILE is designed and made to be reconfigured so that it can adapt to changing needs, allowing spaces to be easily shaped, divided and reconfigured,” Benchmark says of the ILE Modular System.

Images courtesy of Benchmark