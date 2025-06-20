Although we were admittedly excited in the days leading up to the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase, the big reveal of ASUS’ ROG Xbox Ally series fell short of our expectations. It appears to be a fancy co-brand version of the existing handheld gaming PC. Thankfully, AYANEO has something cool in the works. Apart from the FLIP 1S DS, there’s also the FLIP 1S KB.

Given Nintendo’s ridiculous price hike and other shortcomings of the Switch 2, the hybrid gaming system’s market reception falls short in contrast to its predecessor. Thus, consumers are now considering alternative handheld gaming platforms like those by AYANEO and others.

The FLIP 1S KB seems to draw inspiration from GPD’s usual layout. It replaces the secondary 4.5″ secondary display with a full keyboard for tactile typing. Meanwhile, the FLIP 1S DS is clearly an homage to Nintendo’s dual-screen handheld. These two are available in all-black and retro colorways.

Both are packing an AMD Ryzen AI9 HX370 with AMD Radeon 890M integrated graphics. RAM and internal storage are reportedly up to 64 GB of LPDDR5X and up to 2 TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD, respectively. Replaceable grips with varying textures offer superior ergonomics.

The main panel is a 7″ OLED with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and a maximum brightness of 800 nits. AYANEO says its new clamshell foldable handheld gaming PCs feature a premium CNC-machined metal upper enclosure.

For drift-free gameplay, the FLIP 1S DS and FLIP 1S KB use TMR electromagnetic medium joysticks. You have two shoulder buttons on each side, as well as linear hall-effect triggers for precision controls. Elsewhere, the D-pad and buttons feel responsive courtesy of the thin-film micro-switches.

Images courtesy of AYANEO