Sometimes, when the stars align, one can stumble upon awesome stuff online. Of course, we are just making that up, but the latter does happen from time to time. Nevertheless, we seem to be in luck as we have something that gamers like us would love to have. If you felt that Acer’s all-in-one gaming chair was too overkill for your tastes, then this one might be more up your alley. What we have here is the Herman Miller x Logitech G collection of gaming products.

This collaboration is definitely for those who prefer to keep their gaming setup discrete but in a stylish way. There is a total of three products in the lineup but only two are in partnership with Logitech. Let’s start with the Embody Gaming Chair, which looks like any other seat of its kind. However, there is more to it courtesy of Herman Miller.

Playing our favorite games can sometimes become long sessions especially with friends. As such, posture and support is vital to keep our bodies in prime condition. The Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody has all the bells and whistles to provide ultimate comfort. There’s the PostureFit Spinal support, BackFit adjustment system, cooling foam, and many more. Overall, it promises outstanding ergonomics and superior durability.

Next up is the Herman Miller x Logitech G Motia. Since our physical characteristics differ from one another, it’s rare to find a one-size-fit-all type of desk. However, this gaming-grade option is versatile enough to sport an automated height adjustment mechanism. The top features a soft-touch smudge-proof laminate paired to a powder-coated steel structure. It might be time to shop for your man cave.

Images courtesy of Herman Miller