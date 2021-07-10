After the delayed launch of the iPhone 12 series in 2020 due to the pandemic, everyone is eager to see what Apple has in store for 2021. Unlike before, leaks from the supply chain almost always reveal a lot about upcoming devices before they are even officially unveiled. Ahead of the iPhone 13 debut, Caviar once again presents a lavish take on the handset called the Total Gold.

Tech companies normally send out specifications and dimensions to third-party accessory manufacturers months earlier than the release date. This gives the latter enough time to design and produce enough inventory to ship out on time. For the Total Gold, the Russian jeweler does not hold back on the opulence aspect.

So far, the luxury treatment is available only for the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max models. The Total Gold is just of the many variants available for Apple’s latest smartphone. Still, we want to showcase the one that commands the highest cost.

Peaking at $47,320 for the range-topping configuration, it boasts an 18K Gold body. Any other aftermarket personalization establishment can just slap on a gold housing on an iPhone, but Caviar goes the extra mile. The rear of the Total Gold features intricate and artistic engravings in a baroque style.

In place of the Apple logo, sits the crown emblem of the atelier. Just above the bottom edge is the Caviar branding in a small plaque. The frame is also crafted out of 18K gold along with the volume rocker, sim-tray, power button. You can find the serialized number and other relevant information regarding your Total Gold here.

Images courtesy of Caviar