Samsung may be the market leader for Android devices, but rival OEMs are surprisingly outpacing it in regard to innovation and design. In fact, the South Korean Electronics giant’s recent flagship series seems a bit lackluster. Even in the foldable smartphone segment, several Chinese brands have something better to offer. For instance, OPPO is hyping up everyone for the Find N5.

After Honor’s launch of the remarkably Magic V3 last year, many thought it would remain the slimmest foldable for quite some time. However, it all changes when the Find N5 drops next week. As of this writing, there is no word of another book-style handset in development that could rival its dimensions.

Speaking of which, sources say the OPPO’s upcoming SKU measures only 8.93 mm when folded. To compare, the Honor lists the Magic V3 at 9.2 mm when closed. This goes to show just how aggressive the competition can get, which puts pressure on Samsung to take it to the next level with the next Galaxy Z Fold generation.

OPPO Find N5 Specs: What we know

Ahead of its global release, details about its official specifications are now making their way online. We do know the Find N5 will rock Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and run Android 15 out of the box with ColorOS 15 on top for a personalized touch. RAM and internal storage options peak at 16 GB with 1 TB at UFS 4.0.

OPPO is 3D printing the hinge mechanism out of titanium alloy for both precision and lightweight durability. Insiders claim the flat edges of the frame include a special treatment to enhance ergonomics without compromising grip. The smartphone’s interior frames an 8.2″ flexible LTPO3 OLED, while the exterior sports a 6.62″ LTPO3 OLED.

Both screens boast a buttery smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Imaging is likewise shaping up to be top-notch courtesy of the 50 MP wide-angle, 50 MP periscope telephoto, and 8 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras with Hasselblad color calibration technology. This module forms the thickest section of the device.

A 5,600 mAh battery should supply enough power to last more than a day of use. The OPPO Find N5 supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast-charging and 50W wireless fast-charging technologies. Finally, the colors available include a glossy Jade White, leatherette Dusk Purple, and frosted Satin Black.

Images courtesy of OPPO