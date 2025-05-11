Assuming a lot of you are hitting the great outdoors soon, there is this rugged device worth considering. Almost every modern flagship smartphone or smartwatch is remarkably tough, but often comes with limitations. To be on the safe side, DOOGEE’s V Max Pro is a handset that can practically survive the most grueling adventures.

Although not as popular as other Chinese brands, the SKUs from this Shenzhen-based tech group cater to a specific segment. Namely, adrenaline junkies who just can’t get enough of the wild. Available in Black or Gray colorways, this Android smartphone boasts exceptional durability.

DOGEE clearly means business, as its previous outings were virtually indestructible and provided versatile utility. The V Max Pro is not about to change the status quo, given it’s outfitted with a jaw-dropping 22,000 mAh battery capacity. This is insanely massive and promises a standby time of up to 64 days.

Even with heavy usage, it will last weeks before the system prompts you to recharge. This bad boy runs Android 14 out of the box and offers a smooth user experience courtesy of the Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 32 GB of RAM. Internal storage, meanwhile, is likewise a generous 512 GB alongside a microSD expansion slot that supports up to 2 TB.

For superior protection, the V Max Pro construction is rated IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H. It may not be an imaging powerhouse, but it’s packing a 108 MP main camera, a 20 MP night-vision camera, and an 8 MP wide-angle/macro camera. DOOGEE does not need to compete with the big players as it already excels in a niche of its own.

