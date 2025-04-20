We’re still catching up to the sheer number of remarkable timepieces from the recent Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025. Haute horlogerie fanatics across the globe were undoubtedly treated to a menagerie of outstanding timekeeping instruments. Among the luxurious lineup, the RETROVISION ’85 by HAUTLENCE feels like a long-awaited tribute to an old-school novelty.

For most of us who grew up at the height of Hasbro’s Transformers toy and animated TV series, reference ED31-TI00 will undoubtedly evoke nostalgia. Think of it as a cost-prohibitive tribute to Takara’s Kronoform, which remains a highly prized treasure among collectors. Nonetheless, what we have here is a major departure from the original.

Instead of digital quartz, HAUTLENCE imbues the RETROVISION ’85 with a mechanical caliber instead. However, the Swiss watchmaker is keeping the transforming aspect intact. Those of you who like to fidget when boredom strikes are guaranteed to have their hands full with this bad boy.

In watch form, the dimensions are a beefy 64 mm x 60 mm x 11.8 mm. After switching it into table clock form, you’re looking at a 3D-printed titanium robot standing 70 mm x 96 mm x 43 mm. Contrasting the metallic gray tone are the head and hands in copper PVD coating. Of course, the true star of the show here is the dial.

Turn the RETROVISION ’85 over to view the rotor of the D31 self-winding movement. It features 217 components, 39 jewels, a flying tourbillon, and a 72-hour power reserve. Meanwhile, the top sports a square dial with a central minute disc in sapphire and three rotating satellite hour indicators. Detachable rubber straps facilitate the seamless transformation.

Images courtesy of HAUTLENCE