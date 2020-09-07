To think that Apple is supposedly overpricing its products. Last week, Samsung – competing against its rival – was recently launching a $1,999 smartphone. While regular people like us would find it too expensive for our tastes and budget, there are those who seek even more. Its exactly for that reason why companies such as Caviar Royal Gift exist in the first place. The Russian jeweler has been offering exclusive versions of popular handsets and the latest to get the luxury treatment is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung is already selling an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,299.99 and $1,499.99 depending on the internal storage size. However, Caviar kicks it up a notch with its Eternity Collection that replaces the already premium construction with pricier alternatives. The material of choice is marble and is available in four exclusive variants each limited to only 99 examples globally:

Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus makes its debut on the back panel of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Nevertheless, it’s not stopping Caviar craftsmen from replacing it with the metamorphic rock. The models get their names from iconic structures around the world. These include the Forbidden City, St. Basil’s Cathedral, the Parthenon, and the Hagia Sophia.

To make it even more special, each one showcases engravings one can immediately associate with each respective heritage sites. All of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra units from Caviar tout metal frameworks with rose gold electroplating. This magnificent series just one of many in the brand’s extensive catalog of high-end mobile phones intended its affluent clientele.

Images courtesy of Caviar Royal Gift