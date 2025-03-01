An extremely helpful tip to boost your productivity is to learn basic keyboard shortcuts. Manually typing in commands or clicking on options are common causes for delay. Apart from key combinations, many professionals are now investing in macropads to streamline their workflow. Meanwhile, a Kickstarter project called the MacroDock takes it even further.

The crowdfunding page for this device is already way beyond its goal with $27,872 in pledges as of our writing. A total of 238 backers show interest in what is billed as “the ultimate docking and macro solution” with 22 days left before the campaign ends. Depending on how seamless it functions, the MacroDock should give Elgato a run for its money.

Not only can users assign shortcuts to the six customizable keys, the MacroDock even doubles as a versatile docking station. With manufacturer’s limiting the number and types of ports on their computers, add-ons like this are now necessary. It measures 125 mm x 105 mm x 75 mm and weighs 361 grams.

The freestanding enclosure uses a large silicone pad at the bottom to prevent slipping. For ergonomics and convenience, the controls are mounted at an angle. Meanwhile, smooth contours on all edges give it a sleek and futuristic look. As for the layout, you have six customizable macro keys, macro group switch buttons, and three programmable dial knobs.

Among the usage scenarios detailed by the product page, the MacroDock is ideal for stock trading, tasks, coding, multimedia editing, gaming, and more. Compatibility is also comprehensive with support for various operating systems and hardware platforms. Finally, the physical ports include HDMI, 2x USB-A, USB-C, LAN, USB-C PD, SD, TF, and 3.5 mm.

Images courtesy of MacroDock