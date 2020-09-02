The first week of August 2020, Samsung hosted its first-ever virtual Unpacked show. Among the items that were revealed were the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series, and the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. Despite being part of the presentation, details about the later were kept under wraps until earlier this week. The company opened preorders for the princely sum of $2,000, which is notably prohibitive for regular folk. Then there’s the Thom Browne Edition, which sells for a whopping $3,000.

Although we can think of more expensive handsets out there, keep in mind that this is available commercially. In fact, the first model to get this special treatment was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Now, its time for the second-generation smartphone/tablet hybrid to collaborate with the New York-based fashion house. Yes, we agree that the cost is somewhat ridiculous, but there are some add-ons that might make it worth your while.

To start off, Samsung is giving this luxury-tier handset the Thom Browne makeover. It arrives in a predominantly gray shade with the iconic (Red/White/Blue) RWB stripe that runs down the middle of the rear panel that holds the triple-camera module. To match its premium aesthetics, the package ships with an exclusive 24/7 Galaxy Z Concierge service.

Perhaps the best part of it all is the sheer number of themed freebies that are included in its fancy box. Aside from the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G unit, Samsung throws in a Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live. These are also designed to match the Thom Browne livery and all. The smartwatch includes two extra straps, while the true wireless earphones and foldable smartphone get a leather protective case.

Images courtesy of Samsung/Thom Browne