The ButterFly by Twelve South is the ideal travel charger. It folds down to the size of an AirPods Pro case, yet efficiently powers your smartphone and other mobile devices.

This charger was specifically designed with travel in mind. It easily slips into the pocket of your jeans for quick access and comfortably sits in the palm of your hand. It’s that compact the company called it the “world’s smallest 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger.”

To give you an idea, it clocks in at just .9″ tall and has a depth and width of 2.4″. It’s also lightweight at merely 4.2 oz but packs a long 39-inch power cable. Despite its small size, it’s able to recharge most of today’s mobile devices thanks to its wireless and MagSafe compatible charging stations.

The Butterfly unfolds to reveal a 15W MagSafe charger for an iPhone and a 5W magnetic fast charger for an Apple Watch. It can also recharge AirPods with the case on. It powers devices simultaneously using a built-in 30W USB-C Power adapter, plus it comes with four international plug adapters and a braided USB-C cable.

When on standby or nightstand mode, this compact dual charger doubles as a hands-free display stand for your phone. This way, you can stream videos, take video calls, and more. Its magnetic watch charger easily tilts vertically for comfortable viewing.

The Butterfly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger is compatible with iPhone models 12 to 15, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd gen AirPods, the AirProds Pro, and all Apple watch models. It even looks sleek and stylish with its anodized aluminum shell layered with luxurious vegan leather.

Images courtesy of Twelve South