Hublot constantly keeps its clients engaged with a steady pace of new references. These strategic releases of premium timepieces also cater to diverse tastes. As such, 2025 marks an outstanding milestone for one of its popular series. Available for purchase right now is the Big Bang 20th Anniversary collection with five distinctive takes on a stylish silhouette.

These are rendered in various materials and colors. Titanium, ceramic, sapphire. and patented alloys make up most of the construction. Your options are King Gold Ceramic, Red Magic, All Black, Full Magic Gold, and Titanium Ceramic.

Elsewhere, the entire Big Bang 20th Anniversary lineup shares the same signature design, which means it’s just a matter of personal preference. We believe serious fans of the Swiss luxury watchmaking group will grab one of each to complete the commemorative set.

If you feel the same way, better hurry up because Hublot has only allocated limited examples of each variant. All arrive with a 43 mm case and a robust 10 ATM water resistance. Meanwhile, the knurled bezel frames a sapphire crystal enhanced by an anti-reflective coating and a carbon effect stamped satin-finished dial.

It would have been better if Hublot went for the actual composite, but the aesthetic is close enough anyway. Other details include skeleton hands, Arabic numeral/baton hour markers, and two subsidiary chronograph dials. A rubber strap sporting 3D diamond patterns and a black ceramic, black plated titanium deployant buckle closure.

Lastly, the Big Bang 20th Anniversary watches are all equipped with the “HUB1280 UNICO manufacture self-winding chronograph flyback movement with column wheel” and a 72-hour power reserve. Hublot states, “the Big Bang marked the advent of a new era in watchmaking, more closely attuned than ever to the privileges of its name.”

