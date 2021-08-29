The winter months are upon us but this doesn’t mean we have to hit pause on our daily adventures especially in the outdoors. We just have to turn to our reliable camping gear like the Cascade Mountain Tech Adventure Blanket.

A warm wrap is a must if we want to stay toasty and cozy in chilly temperatures. This reversible puffy camping blanket does the job whether you are stargazing, out camping, or on the bleachers watching a sporting event. It keeps you warm in 45-degree temperatures and above so you can enjoy the moment.

The Cascade Mountain Tech Adventure Blanket uses 200 gsm of 100% polyester for insulation. This allows it to function even in wet weather conditions, unlike when down is used. Its shell is made with 20-denier 100% nylon with a DWR or water-resistant coating. Both sides are water-repellant so they can shed light rain and water spills, but should not be drenched in water or placed on wet surfaces.

It is not pre-shrunk so it may shrink slightly when washed. Speaking of wash, it should be done so in cold water on a gentle cycle and then tumble dry or hang dry and never dry cleaned. The Cascade Mountain Tech Adventure Blanket can fit two people at its size of 70 inches by 60 inches. But you’re welcome to not share it. It is also amazingly lightweight for a puffy blanket at just 2 pounds. It even comes with its own nylon stuff sack that measures 16.5 inches by 9 inches. For hands-free use, you can utilize the integrated thumb loops.

