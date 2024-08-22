Hard coolers may be versatile and functional, but they are also downright heavy. If your destination involves a lot of walking then backpack coolers are the way to go. You can easily just grab food or drink from the bag as you go along. We’re loving the features packed in the YETI M12 Backpack Soft Cooler.

It’s very dependable as it effortlessly keeps food fresh and drinks cold for hours. It can store up to 20 12oz canned drinks and even wine bottles. Close-cell foam offers impressive insulation that keeps frosty goods ice cold, while an RF-welded leakproof liner keeps the interior seams leakproof, further enhancing the insulation capabilities.

The YETI M12 Backpack Soft Cooler features a slim and tapered design with ergonomic straps so it’s comfortable on the back and shoulders. The straps evenly distribute weight while each pick-up points in the cooler is reinforced so the bag can handle more weight.

When it’s time for a refresher, this cooler offers easy access and stays open unless you close it. It also closes in a snap with a gentle push. But it’s tough to break thanks to durable and powerful magnets that create a leak-resistant shield on the opening. The shell also uses DryHide, a high-intensity fabric able to withstand UV rays and punctures. And to extend the lifetime of the bag, both its interior and exterior materials are treated for anti-mildew.

The YETI M12 Backpack Soft Cooler even has an external kangaroo pocket to store other essentials like phone, keys, wallet and offers modular attachments via the HitchPoint Grid system. Plus, this cooler easily fits into overhead compartments should you decide to travel with it on air.

Images courtesy of YETI