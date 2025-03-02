Snow Peak is all about making those outdoor adventures comfortable and memorable, focusing on the fun rather than the wasted time setting up camp or worrying about illumination. Its GigaPower Tabletop Lantern not only provides bright, clear light at night but also an ambient experience that pays homage to tradition.

Ahead of the discovery of electricity, lanterns were the main source of light. The soot and smoke they released became an afterthought due to their necessity during those times. Now, in this modern day of technology, light comes from various sources mostly run by electricity, battery, or solar power.

Snow Peak merges tradition and modern tech with its design of the GigaPower Tabletop Lantern. It offers the ambiance of a lantern but without the smoke and flames. Instead, it is battery-powered and has a 360º cylindrical bulb that changes color according to your preference.

It has natural white lights and gradient-colored LED lights inspired by sunrise and sunset. It offers ten hours of continuous illumination under 135 lumens of maximum brightness and 68.6 hours under minimum brightness. A knob on the side adjusts the brightness level.

Moreover, Snow Peak’s GigaPower Tabletop Lantern has three light modes to choose from to fit the mood. The Normal Mode offers a steady light with adjustable brightness. Then the Candle Mode gives off a flickering light, mimicking the movement of the flame in a candle. Lastly, the light in the Sleep Mode gradually decreases after 45 minutes before it turns off after an hour. This lantern runs on a rechargeable GigaPower battery that also doubles as a power bank.

Images courtesy of Snow Peak

Images courtesy of Snow Peak