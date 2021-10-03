As environmental awareness grows with the help of various industries, the adoption of sustainable alternatives likewise follows. Interest surrounding emission-free transportation surges as marques – other than Telsa – announce exciting developments. Once again, Canoo comes up on our list as it introduces the Lifestyle Vehicle range.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles-based EV outfit teased a preview of the answer to Volkswagen’s I.D. Buzz Cargo delivery van. Dubbed the MPDV, its design appears to have taken a few pointers from Tesla’s Cybertruck playbook. Blocky and angular, it looks straight out of a sci-fi film.

The Lifestyle Vehicle, on the other hand, borrows a bit from Canoo’s electric pickup concept aesthetic. The curves are a welcome addition to the otherwise boxy body of its earlier outing. Another intriguing aspect of the Lifestyle Vehicle is the modular side of the platform.

Willing buyers have four trims to choose from. The Base version starts you off with an electric powertrain that can output up to 350 horsepower with a 250-mile range. It seats up to five (including the driver) and rides on 19-inch wheels with three colorways to pick from.

Clients can also go for the Delivery setup, which gives up the additional seating for more cargo space. Next on the catalog is the Premium configuration. This option slaps on a panoramic glass roof, a street-view window, ambient lighting, an air purifying wellness package, and a 17-speaker audio system.

Finally, those who love the great outdoors will want to go for the Adventure variant. It ships with everything you need for overlanding such as a tow-hitch (2,000 lbs capacity), a roof rack with LED light bar, and more. This Lifestyle Vehicle ships in an exclusive dark green exterior.

Images courtesy of Canoo