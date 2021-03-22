Last week, we were talking about how a sub-brand of Daimler Trucks North America was a step ahead of Tesla in a certain zero-emission segment. Freightliner is already testing its eM2 and eCascadia trucks in Southern California. It’s clear that the all-electric commercial truck market is up for grabs. Now we see Canoo make its move with the MPDV.

About a week ago, we were talking about the electric pickup from Canoo. It was a versatile and modular platform equipped for the most demanding tasks and challenging terrain. The MPDV is what the manufacturer describes as a multi-purpose delivery vehicle – hence, the name.

Given how most big industries rely on huge deliveries from their suppliers, electric trucks are potential eco-friendly solutions. On the other hand, most smaller businesses only require a moderate quantity of goods. This is where the MPDV from Canoo steps in to fill the gap.

It will be directly competing against Volkswagen and its I.D. Buzz Cargo delivery van. What Canoo hopes to offer differently is a lower total cost of ownership and reliable performance. There are two versions to cater to various volume requirements.

The MPDV1 provides 200 cubic feet of cargo space, while the MPDV2 goes up to 450 cubic feet. Depending on the load, mileage on a full charge would range from 130-230 or 90-190 miles respectively.

The front-wheel-drive vans rely on a single 200-horsepower electric motor with a 236 lb-ft of torque. Canoo is keeping the batteries in optimal operating temperature via a liquid cooling system. The MPDV certainly looks futuristic with the angular form factor of its body.

Images courtesy of Canoo