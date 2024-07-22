As cellular service providers expand their network coverage, mobile internet connectivity will eventually reach extremely remote areas. Unfortunately, some locations remain inaccessible due to several reasons. To the delight of tech nomads everywhere, SpaceX stepped up to the plate back then and is about to do so yet again with the new Starlink Mini.

Given the internet service here in the office and at home surpasses expectations, we typically use mobile data in between. Nevertheless, although 5G technology is blazing fast in most cases, there is no guarantee it will consistently remain that way as you move through an area. A constellation of satellites, on the other hand, is another story.

Since the initial launch of two test units in 2018, SpaceX’s orbiting fleet now numbers more than 6,000. Years of working out the kinks of the standard kit are finally bearing fruit with the arrival of the Starlink Mini. According to Elon Musk, it “will change the world.” Similar to the original, it’s currently available to customers in the United States.

What’s cool about the new SKU is the integration of both the Wi-Fi router and dish into a compact package about the size of a laptop computer. The housing is weatherproof and consumes less power than its predecessor. A power bank or power station that supports a 100W (20V/5A) USB-PD output should be enough,

The new platform is excellent for tech nomads who are always on the road. As long as you have a source of renewable energy like a solar generator internet connectivity won’t be a problem. Owners and manufacturers of RVs and adventure trailers will find the Starlink Mini an ideal alternative to the full-size version.

Images courtesy of SpaceX/Starlink