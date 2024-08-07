Sometimes a brand’s appeal grows so strong that the company eventually caters to segments beyond its original market. Take Porsche for example. With a stellar reputation for automotive excellence, most owners can’t get enough of the German marque. The Cayenne is already an awesome platform for purveyors of outdoor recreation. Still, it could become even better with the Pavilion collection in your arsenal.

Don’t let the elements disrupt your enjoyment with these official aftermarket add-ons. Interested buyers can mix and match different packages in the lineup according to their needs. We’re looking at a versatile modular system for turning the Cayenne into a capable camper.

After testing the waters with its roof tent in 2022, Porsche is ready for larger groups seeking experiences amidst nature. For larger groups eager for an excursion, the Pavilion can provide a cozy shelter for up to six adults. The basic bundle likewise includes the vehicle connection tunnel, side wall with window, and groundsheet.

If everyone plans to camp, don’t miss out on the Pavilion connecting element. This accessory uses the existing zipper system to link multiple canopy tents. Invite friends who also own compatible SKUs to build a custom layout. Figure out the optimal floor plan and assign which units become sleeping areas, living spaces, and more.

According to Porsche, “the design of the pavilion – based on the roof tent – originates from Studio F. A. Porsche in Zell am See: The pavilion’s black and grey colour concept and mountain silhouette graphic element makes it a perfect match for the roof tent. Combined with the roof tent, the pavilion offers even more possible uses and offers a stylish place of retreat at all times.

Images courtesy of Porsche