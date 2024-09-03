Ublo Window, created by South Korean start-up Ublo, takes a minimalist and cost-effective approach to incorporating a ventilation system in a fixed glazing. It does away of installing frames for operable windows, or making labor-intensive building alterations, by simply cutting holes into the glass.

It looks like a porthole with a lid that easily slides on and off to allow ventilation in any space. It’s like opening a bottle cover. This way, you don’t have to open entire doors or windows just to let wind or breeze in. It’s ideal for enclosed interiors like small storefronts or high-rise buildings and its installation doesn’t violate any safety restrictions.

The Ublo Window is a 15-centimetre-wide aperture comprise of a perforated glass and polycarbonate lid. It can be designed and positioned on the glazing according to users’ preference. Users can even request for different lid materials like cork or wood or have them customized with features such as lighting fixtures, artwork, and plant pots.

Ublo offers the following lid styles: Sound (Speaker), Wind (Transparent), Tree (Timber), and Earth (Planter) and Sound (Speaker). There’s also one integrated with a clock or a fish tank. Customers can even request to include a mosquito net or pollution filter on the fixed circular frame to enhance the comfort of any space.

The good thing about the Ublo Window is that it doesn’t block outside view unlike traditional operating windows. It is also easy to clean and the opening ensures safety from potential hazards especially in high-rise homes or buildings. “We make minimalist windows with the planet and people in mind,” said Ublo CEO Naree KIM. “We aim to reduce both embodied and operational carbon emissions by simplifying the components to minimize the use of frames and create energy-efficient windows.”

Images courtesy of Ublo