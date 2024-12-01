The concept of a winter wonderland has been sold to everyone as the ideal way to enjoy the holidays. It might be if you like the cold, but not everyone shares the same sentiment. Thus, most prefer to stay indoors to keep warm, while others travel somewhere where the weather is warmer. Get your passports ready as Raffles Al Areen Palace offers a memorable experience.

There is no shortage of tropical destinations across the globe. As long as you have the funds, try to visit different countries and indulge in the local attractions, cuisine, culture, and resorts. The resort we are recommending is in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Middle Eastern country may not be a tourism hotspot, but it doesn’t mean there’s nothing spectacular there. The Raffles Al Areen Palace is what the operators call “an elegant desert oasis.” We consider it a showcase of modern architecture, engineering, and technology, with a healthy dose of authentic Arabian hospitality.

Book a stay in any of the 78 private villas — each with access to a swimming pool and Jacuzzi. Depending on the number of people in your group, there are three options available. The Royal One Bedroom Villa spans 4,305 square feet and can comfortably host two. Next is the Royal Two Bedroom Villa, which is good for up to four and measures about 7,965 square feet.

Lastly, we have the Royal Three Bedroom Villa — roughly the same size as the two-bedroom type but can sleep up to six guests. There is no shortage of luxury and outstanding service. Dining at the Raffles Al Areen Palace is equally exceptional with four choices: Palma, Ycone Paris, Raffles, Pool, and In-Villa Dining.

Images courtesy of Raffles Al Areen Palace