No matter how stylishly decorated your living spaces are, it can never compare to a great view outside your windows. Unfortunately, not all of us can afford to own homes in exclusive locations that offer these highly coveted vistas. However, cutting-edge technology and a bit of creativity can be leveraged to compensate for the limitation. Resolve this dilemma with the help of the Window Yo.

Developed by Atmoph — a Japanese tech studio based in Kyoto — this is a smart digital window that becomes a personal portal to jaw-dropping animated sceneries inspired by real or fictional worlds. Each unit measures 25.1″ x 14.8″ x 2.2″ and weighs approximately 9.9 lbs. The front holds a 27″ 1920 x 1080 high-contrast display with an anti-glare surface.

Processing power is supplied by the “Cortex-A76 2.35GHz x4 + Cortex-A55 1.8GHz x4” CPU and Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU. Atmoph endows it with 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB internal storage, with a hardware decoder that natively supports H.265 videos. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2

You can pair up to five Window Yo panels to create a larger image which makes it even more immersive. These can be arranged in various layouts to suit your style. A single full-range 3W rear-firing speaker is built-in for audio playback during interaction and gameplay. An Atmoph Scope functions as the remote and a virtual telescope to zoom in on what’s on the screen.

Mounting points on the back cover make it easy to hang on any wall. Only three Views are pre-installed and buyers can choose to purchase additional ones individually. Another option would be to subscribe to Atmoph’s Limitless Plan and access around 1,700 Views sourced from 50 countries with new entries uploaded bi-weekly.

The modular system also allows us to attach official accessories such as the Chargin Sill, Sunlight Bar, and Wood Speaker Box. The Window Yo is available to preorder as a standalone panel, full set, or bundles of three, four, and five. Atmoph estimates orders will ship out late September 2024.

Images courtesy of Atmoph