The Camelback Horizon Collection includes mugs, tumblers, and bottles all made to last for a lifetime. They boast tough external construction and superior internal temperature management to keep drinks hot and cold for hours.

The Horizon 12 oz Camp Mug boasts insulated stainless steel construction with powder coat finish for beauty and a vacuum-sealed interior keeps hot drinks hot. The tri-mode tumbler lid slides open for flow control and is spill-resistant. A silicone pad base gives it a soft landing when it falls to the ground.

The Camelback Horizon Tumbler comes in16, 12, 20, and 30 oz sizes and all have insulated stainless steel construction with a durable powder coat finish. Their double-walled vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. As with the Camp Mug, the tumbler also uses a tri-mode lid for variated flow and a non-slip silicone base. The tumblers have a tapered design for a comfortable grip and they fit in most cup holders.

Meanwhile, the Horizon Wine Tumbler comes in 12 (bowl shape) and 25 oz (can hold a 750ml bottle of wine) sizes and have made of durable stainless steel. The drinkware uses vacuum insulation to keep the temperature and taste of the wine intact. It prevents condensation to retain aroma and flavor. They also have a non-slip silicone base to prevent scratches when it lands on the floor.

Lastly, the Camelback Horizon 10 oz rock tumbler features the same non-slip base, double-wall insulated interior, and the tri-mode, spill-resistant lid. Its full powder coat exterior prevents condensation so cocktails remain tasting delicate and fresh.

Images courtesy of Camelback