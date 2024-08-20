If you’re looking for a solid piece of multi-tool and don’t mind the added weight in your pocket, then the EDC Pry Bar Multi-Tool from GIRIAITUS may just be for you. It packs your most-used utility tools, those that can get you out of sticky situations in a jiffy.

For starters, it’s a heavy-duty prybar that can take a beating when you strike its top with a hammer. It doesn’t easily break or chip and its length is just the ideal size for home DIYs, laminate flooring projects, and more. Its robust and sleek stainless steel frame holds a bottle opener and a sharp tip that can easily puncture cans or open packages.

This tool also has a crowbar and a hexagonal wrench for different wrench sizes. It can hold 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm wrench bits. Adding to the functionality of the GIRIAITUS’ EDC Pry Bar Multi-Tool is the reversible magnetic ratchet mechanism.

This system enables the tool to handle different screwdriver bits both flathead and Phillips. Simply flip the black spin button to switch directions for loosening or tightening screws (left to tighten and right to loosen). There’s also the 360-degree rotating warehouse to store extra bits.

This space also stores a built-in magnetic everlasting pen. This pen never runs out of ink and great for outdoor adventures as it is waterproof, smash proof, and fireproof. GIRIAITUS’ EDC Pry Bar Multi-Tool is not for those who prefer a light carry as it clocks in at 8.4 oz. But it looks good and has a comfortable heft in the hands.

