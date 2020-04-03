Keep your coffee smelling freshly-brewed using the Fellow Products Carter Everywhere Mug. This insulated tumbler retains the taste and smell of your cup of joe for hours on end.

This capsule-designed bottle does not compromise your coffee drinking experience. It uses a ceramic internal coating to keep your brewed coffee taste as you intended. It keeps it fresh without that “old penny” taste in the mouth. Unlike stainless steel, the ceramic coating also keeps your drink free of odors and oils. Outside of the ceramic coating, this tumbler also uses a combination of BPA-free plastic and 304 18/8 stainless steel for the body and lid.

The Fellow Products Carter Everywhere Mug lives up to its name as an efficient to-go tumbler. Its insulated double-wall vacuum retains heat for 12 hours. If you prefer bringing a cold cup of joe or any cold drinks, then this tumbler does a great job of keeping it cold for up to 24 hours.

Moreover, it is guaranteed spill-proof. It uses a quick 270° twist to lock the lid and prevent liquid spills or leaks. So you don’t have to worry about your bag or the contents inside of your bag getting soaked.

The Fellow Products Carter Everywhere Mug also uses a wide mouth opening which lets you inhale the coffee aroma and gauge the temperature of your drink for safety measures. It uses a tapered thin lip for a comfortable drinking experience. This tumbler is also compatible with standard drippers and the AeroPress Coffee Maker and is available in 12 oz and 16 oz sizes.

