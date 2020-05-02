The Remaker Labs Hitch bottle brings you the best of both worlds when it comes to drinking. It is a water bottle and a cup packed in one elegant and sleek carry.

At first glance, it looks like your typical standard insulated water bottle. But inside hides a cup discreetly designed to make it hitch along with the bottle. A full-size 12 oz double-walled, vacuum insulated, stainless steel cup seamlessly fits inside. It is easily accessible from the crossbar at the bottom of the bottle. A simple turn on the crossbar brings out the cup.

The cup is barista-approved: as such it can store hot or cold drinks much like the 18 oz bottle, which is also double-walled, vacuum insulated, and made of stainless steel. Both can retain heat and cold temperatures for 6 and 12 hours, respectively.

The leak-proof slider lid on the bottle easily comes off using its own crossbar so you can use it to cover the cup for a leak-free drink.

Best of all, the Remaker Labs Hitch comes with a versatile leak-proof slider lid that fits both the bottle and the cup to ensure no spillage. Removing the lid on the bottle gives you instant access to the integrated cup holder. Simply lock the cup above the bottle for one-hand carry. That’s three ways of carry for you: as a full bottle with the cup hidden, full bottle and the cup outside, and the cup on top of the bottle.

Remaker Labs Hitch is easy to clean, BPA-free, and comes in black, white, pink, and navy colors. It is definitely a smart and ingenious solution to zero landfill waste.

Images courtesy of Remaker Labs