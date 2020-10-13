Sure, 200 horsepower might not seem that much when you’re in an automobile. However, if you take that kind of output and put in on a two-wheel machine, its an entirely different story. That’s exactly what the folks from BMW’s M division are doing to the M 1000 RR. Although it might seem daunting for most enthusiasts, those who crave power and speeds will likely want one if possible. The renowned German marque’s Motorsport group definitely knows what they’re doing.

According to the official webpage: “Your competitive spirit drives you. Your passion dominates and challenges you. The search for more defines every millisecond: pure motorsport. High performance, high-tech materials, the highest-quality workmanship and exclusivity down to the last detail: The M RR is the first M model from BMW Motorrad.” If that’s not convincing enough, then what you want might be on an entirely different category.

Meanwhile, for the rest who find what they see desirable, BMW presents a platform that ignites their passion for tracks. The M 1000 RR boasts a 999cc four-cylinder four-stroke in-line engine that produces 205 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque. This allows it to reach a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour with a 0-62 mph spring of 3.1 seconds.

Pairing it with a race-ready profile that begs to be pushed to the limit, it demands respect and precision from its rider. Improving its performance are the carbon fiber M Winglets. This keeps the front wheel firmly in contact with the road as it generates up to 35.9 lbs of downforce at top speeds. If the standard M 1000 RR is not enough BMW offers one with an M Competition Package.

Images courtesy of BMW Motorrad