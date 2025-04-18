Chess is a strategic two-player board game that is remarkably timeless. People have been playing it for more than 1,500 years already, which is a testament to its popularity. It’s even more accessible now, courtesy of digital versions available on almost every platform. Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce is always spoiling its discerning clientele with this fancy chess set.

The British luxury marque is not the only group offering one crafted from premium materials. We previously featured several examples from the likes of Colinburn, Material Imaterial Studio, Skyline Chess, and Rimowa. There are also hybrid types merging traditional gameplay with cutting-edge technology for unique experiences.

Rolls-Royce prides itself on the exceptional craftsmanship of everything bearing its emblem. Hence, this chess set is as superfluous as it can get, and the target demographic wouldn’t want it any other way. In fact, the official store page just shows “price upon request” — a solid indicator that the cost is beyond our regular pay grade.

Instead of the usual clamshell closure or drawers to store chess pieces, it opts for something more extravagant. The two halves of the playing board slide away from the center and then raise two leather upholstered holders. According to the marketing materials, this is “evoking the sense of occasion synonymous with the arrival of a Rolls-Royce motor car.”

Magnets secure all units in place during storage and play, while the playing board flaunts hand-fitted veneer. Aluminum hardware adorns the edges and other parts of the Rolls-Royce chess set. In situations where a player’s pawn is promoted, an extra queen piece can be found in a special drawer on each side.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce