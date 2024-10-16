Jaguar is one of several British marques people hope to see bounce back from a slump. Reports reveal the company’s higher-ups have closed the books on almost the entire lineup and will shift to greener powertrains. It’s too early to tell if the luxury EV venture eventually becomes profitable. In the meantime, classic car collectors may want to bid for this 1957 XKSS.

When it comes to vintage vehicles, RM Sotheby’s is one the most reputable auction houses out there. According to the listing, this machine is “highly significant and historically important; the first XKSS to be offered at auction in Europe.” Moreover, it has all the attributes to make it a highlight of any automotive collection.

A thorough inspection tells us chassis number XKD 540 and body number H 2040 all match. As for engine number 2029-9, service records show an upgrade from the standard 3.4-liter specification to a 3.8-liter mill in 1960. Nonetheless, all the work was done by the Jaguar factory, which also retains the original cylinder head.

After changing hands several times between 1959 to 1985, this 1957 Jaguar XKSS is ready for a new home. RM Sotheby’s likewise confirms all maintenance leading up to this sale was by Pearsons Engineering and CKL Developments Ltd — a brand specialist.

The lucky bidder also receives “a generous spares package that includes headlights, a rear axle, Marston Excelsior radiator, pistons rods, wheels, wheel bearings, and more.” Lot 347 will hit the stage along with other exquisite rides at the London 2024 event on November 2. The establishment estimates bids for the 1957 Jaguar XKSS can potentially hit anywhere between $12,000,000 – $14,500,000.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s