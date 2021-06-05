Summer means fun times at the beach, camping, backyard BBQ, or simply enjoying the great outdoors. The downside is the heat. While it can give you a good natural tan, it can also be excruciatingly uncomfortable. You’d end up drench in sweat unless you find some way to cool down either through iced refreshments or fans. This is where power generators come in handy especially the portable ones because you can take them with you on any outdoor excursions. BLUETTI has for many years come up with the perfect solution for your everyday power needs with its vast offerings of power stations.

Their machines are off-grid ready, versatile, efficient, and portable enough for any adventure. They offer multiple ways to charge your mobile devices, even small to medium size appliances. The beauty is you can also refuel the power source in multiple ways, including via solar panels. They are also eco-friendly since they don’t emit fumes or gas smell and operate silently.

BLUETTI has you covered with your power needs for the summer with super amazing deals on some of its best-selling power stations including the EB70, AC200P, and more. Take a look below and avail of the BLUETTI Summer Super Sale on June 5.

BLUETTI EB70 Power Station

It has four AC outlets, two DC ports, a 12V car port, two 100W PD 3.0 USB-C ports to fast-charge your laptop (it can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro six times), and two 100W USB-A outlets. All ports and outlets can power devices simultaneously at full speed to make charging efficient. You don’t have to split the power supply among devices. It even has a built-in wireless charging pad for those Qi-wireless enable devices and works with solar panels. For our review on the features of this 700W power station read HERE.

For the BLUETTI Summer Super Sale, get the BLUETTI EB70 at $100 OFF from its original price of $599. Plus get a $210 discount for the EB70/SP200 solar panel combo.

Get It Here

BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station

Packing an amazing 2000Wh capacity, this backup power generator can support your most-used and essential appliances and gadgets: from charging home appliances to portable electronics. It has two pairs of USB-A ports with 5V/3.0A power output, a fast charging 60W USB-C PD port, and two wireless charging pads with a combined 15W output.

It also packs a couple of 12V/3.0A DC ports, a 12V/10A DC car port, a 12V/25A DC port for RV vehicles, and six AC outlets to power household appliances. Read HERE for an in-depth review of the BLUETTI AC200P.

The exciting BLUETTI Summer Super Sale gives you the opportunity to get the BLUETTI AC200P with a solar panel bundle. Get $947 OFF if you buy the power station (original price of $1, 599) with three SP200 (200W) solar panels. That’s $2699 in total instead of $3646.

Get It Here

BLUETTI EB150 and EB240 Power Stations

The BLUETTI EB150 and EB240 pack 1,500Wh and 2,400Wh of pure sine wave inverter battery, respectively. They are capable of powering most of your most-used mobile electronics and home appliances for both indoor and outdoor use. Both support up to 500W of solar input via a built-in MPPT controller and takes you from zero to full charge in as little as four hours for the EB150 and seven hours for the EB240. Check our review for the BLUETTI EB240 HERE.

The BLUETTI Summer Super Sale brings you these two power stations with a solar panel bundle. Get $748 OFF with the BLUETTI EB240 + two 200W Solar Panels for $1999 instead of $2397. Get $758 OFF with the EB150 + two 200W Solar Panel bundle at $1649 instead of $2757.

Get It Here

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in researching and developing green energy, BLUETTI is committed to delivering premium off-grid power solutions for campers, outdoor explorers, and power outages.

If you would like your product reviewed and featured on Men’s Gear as well as its vast social media channels, e-mail Joe@mensgear.net