MAXOAK is back with another amazing product that’s guaranteed to make life easy for you during power outages. Not only is it portable and lightweight making it travel-friendly, but it is also off-grid ready so you can feel at home whenever on your outdoor adventures. Introducing the BLUETTI EB70, a small but powerful power station that can rival any of its kind in the market.

Looks can be deceiving, as the adage goes, and it definitely describes the BLUETTI EB70. Don’t let its appearance fool you. It may be compact but it packs a powerful 700Wh capacity with multiple charging ports you could ever ask for.

Just like other power generators from MAXOAK, including the BLUETTI EP500 and AC200, to name a few, this one runs on a Pure Sine Wave inverter and on a durable and long-lasting LiFePO4 battery that gives you over 2500 charge cycles. It comes built with essential features for home and outdoor use. So without further ado, let’s get to the basics of what makes this power station awe-mazing.

Multiple Powerful Charging Capacity

The BLUETTI EB70 gives you 716Wh capacity with four continuous 100-120V (700W max) AC ports to meet your needed daily power needs. This is more than enough to charge small and medium-sized tech appliances and other gadgets. It can power smartphones, laptops, an air conditioner, and more.

Out of this power station, you also get two 5V USB-A ports and two fast-charging 100W USB-C PD3.0 ports. On-the-road adventures are also made possible with a 12V car charger. What makes it even convenient is its compatibility with Qi-enabled devices, as such it has one wireless charging pad neatly built on the top.

With the BLUETTI EB70, you can enjoy 12 charge cycles for laptops, 60 times for smartphones, enjoy TV entertainment for six hours, and run a slow cooker for three hours. It can power a car refrigerator for 10 hours and a lightbulb for 30 hours. This power station is also useful especially for those who sleep with a CPAP machine with an amazing 15-hour charge cycle.

Recharge Anytime and Anywhere

When the need arises, you can always recharge the BLUETTI EB70 using the power of the sun. Its exclusive built-in MPPT controller lets you recharge at 200W solar power in a matter of 4.5 hours. You can also use the 12V car charger or when pressed for time, plug to the wall to get you from 0 to 80% in just 2.9 hours.

Safe and Durable

The BLUETTI EB70 not only operates silently and is non-toxic. It also boasts a great battery management system and that’s because it uses LiFePO4 battery cell. It regulates temperature to prevent overheating and prevents short-circuit, overheating, overcharge (both for battery and output), overvoltage, overcurrent, and more.

Great Indoor and Outdoor Power Back Up

Being that it supports solar charging and non-toxic, the BLUETTI EB70 then makes a great companion for off-grid travels. It even comes with its own LED lantern equipped with SOS functions. Best of all, it is lightweight despite its power capacity. It clocks in only 9.7 kilograms and portable with a foldable handle and compact size of 12.6 x 8.5 x 8.7 inches. This is truly one power station that you don’t want to miss out on.

Get Your Own BLUETTI EB70 with a limited-time offer of $100 less from its original price of $499: Here

Images courtesy of MAXOAK