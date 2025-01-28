There was a time when Japanese and South Korean consumer electronics brands dominated the home entertainment market. Moreover, if you were on a budget, there were little to no options that could offer quality and savings back then. These days, we have brands like VIZIO, which supplies a wide range of products for your dream setup. For immersive audio, check out the Elevate SE.

With most modern flat-screen TVs arriving in remarkably slim form factors, sound quality and volume are usually not that impressive. This is a common compromise almost all manufacturers take to reduce the physical footprint of their panels. Sadly, it leaves little room for larger and more powerful speakers.

This is also a clever marketing tactic to upsell optional accessories to compensate for the lackluster audio. Unless you have extremely sensitive hearing and can differentiate minute acoustic nuances, the Elevate SE is more than enough to enhance the experience.

The package includes a 36″ soundbar, two surround speakers, and a wireless subwoofer. Once all components are in their ideal arrangement, these deliver “a 360° dynamic soundscape” for “a cinematic experience at home.”

VIZIO says the system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with Bluetooth 5.3 or HDMI eARC connectivity. Design-wise, the Elevate SE set features sleek curves and premium acoustic fabric covers. There are also innovative rotating speakers that automatically direct sound upward to bounce off the ceiling.

As for the dimensions, the soundbar measures 36.00″ x 2.60″ x 4.73″ and the subwoofer is listed at 7.84″ x 9.33″ x 13.80″ with the satellite speakers at 4.14″ x 2.60″ x 4.73″ each. Don’t settle for mediocre audio, when a simple add-on like the Elevate SE can put you in the middle of the action.

Images courtesy of VIZIO