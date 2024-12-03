What would be the selling point that can convince you to finally invest in an RV? Even the most seasoned outdoor enthusiasts eventually consider the benefits of a motorhome. Specifically, those who eventually have a family and would like to gradually introduce them to their favorite recreation. Orion Motors presents its flagship model, the Orion 365, which can sleep up to five.

At first, it doesn’t sound so special given the donor vehicle is a Ford Transit Extended Lenght. With its wheelbase, the cargo van can surely accommodate even more people. However, it becomes impressive the moment you realize the habitation area is just full of beds. The manufacturer even assures buyers of the platform’s versatility.

“Orion 365 is not just a camper van, it transforms when you need it. Switch between modes – Drive, Sleep, Relax, Cargo – to be ready for anything,” writes Orion Motors “Your every day, hauling, running errands, race support, sleep under the stars, big adventure van. Whatever-you-need, whenever-you-need-it.”

Features include two full-size foam mattresses, a folding couch/bed, a two-burner portable camp stove, a sink, a swivel fridge, a fan, heater, AC, and toilet, among others. For cargo, the interior comes with L-tracks to secure whatever the camper van is hauling. Entertainment options are also part of the package with a 32″ smart LED TV and a 4G-enabled hotspot.

The Orion 365 uses a motorized lifting system to keep the beds neatly tucked above. You can access everything in the rear section of the camper van. Once you are at the campsite, deploy the awning, swivel the front chairs, and lower the folding couch. Open the rear barn doors and let the fresh air and natural light fill the interiors.

