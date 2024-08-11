As much as we want to take each day as it comes, some situations can catch us off guard. As such survival experts suggest that people should have some essentials accessible in case of an emergency. You can easily find a checklist for recommended items online, but Uncharted Supply Co. makes it even more convenient via the Basecamp.

What we have here is a curated collection of stuff that can come in handy in a pinch. Of course, you can always add more along the way as needed. The company is even taking it further by providing a container for storing everything properly. To ensure rugged protection from the elements and other extreme conditions, a regular container just won’t do.

Instead, they’re calling on YETI and its GoBox series for this venture. In fact, the product description reads, “this is the finest home preparedness product on the market, brought to you by two companies who have built a reputation for class-leading design and quality.” Don’t forget to put the Basecamp somewhere within reach when you make a quick exit.

Suggestions include the closet, RV, shed, or any area where it’s easy to spot and grab when it gets hectic. Available in 30-liter or 60-liter sizes, buyers can choose to stock the latter with enough supplies for up to 8 individuals. Every Basecamp is stackable, waterproof, and extremely tough. In fact, the proprietary heavy-duty material dubbed “Defender” is supposedly almost “unbreakable.”

The Basecamp measures 20.5″ x 11.13″ x 14.63″ for the 30L version and 30″ x 14.8″ x 13.4″ for the 60L option. The contents vary a little depending on the number of people you have in mind. The list mentions multi-tools, emergency rations, flashlights, 3-in-1 radios, duct tape, gloves, heat packs, and more.

Images courtesy of Uncharted Supply Co.