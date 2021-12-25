Don’t let power interruptions ruin your holiday cheer. When situations like these arise, why settle for portable torches or the humble matchsticks when you can go for those modern inventions. We’re talking about the selection of power stations offered by BLUETTI. This festive season the brand is offering great discounts on their popular machines to keep the fun going with the BLUETTI Christmas Sale.

AC300 Power Station + B300 battery Module Bundle

Those who missed out on the Black Friday sale of the AC300 power station and B300 battery module are in luck. This powerful duo is still up for grabs for an amazing $500 off from its original price of $3, 699 so it is now at 3,199. Get it HERE

The modular AC300 power station does not carry its own battery and is best paired with the B300 battery pack. It is for heavy-duty use with a massive 3000Wh of pure sine wave inverter power. It can go as high as 24, 576Wh when paired with eight B300 battery packs. This is a powerhouse of a backup generator that can fully support most small and big home appliances and electronics using Split Phase Bonding and a Fusion Box Pro.

We’re talking about your home entertainment system, kitchen appliances, and more. This way you don’t have to worry about boring your guests when hosting for the holidays. It even has a built-in UPS connection for an uninterrupted power supply.

Best of all, the AC300 power station even supports solar power up to 2,400W using its built-in MPPT controller. It works with simultaneous charging using solar and AC. Speaking of solar energy, the BLUETTI Christmas Sale also lets you save up to $3,400-plus with solar bundles.

As for the B300 battery module, it runs on 3,072Wh of LiFePO4 battery and a state-of-the-art battery management system to make it last for generations to come. It supports simultaneous charging via AC socket and solar power.

Read our full review on the BLUETTI AC300 power station HERE and the B300 Battery Pack HERE

AC200 Max Power Station + B230 Battery Module Bundle

The BLUETTI Christmas Sale also brings back the upgrade to the AC200P, the BLUETTI AC200 Max, which boasts 2, 200W of continuous pure sine wave inverter power. It is great for RV enthusiasts with its built-in 30A NEMA TT-30 outlet and comes with a host of important charging features like the AC300 power station. These include wireless charging and Bluetooth connection to enable the user to check the status of the generators via a smartphone app.

The difference with the AC200 Max is that it works both with the B230 and B300 battery modules. When hooked to two B300 batteries it can get a whopping 8192Wh out of its built-in 2048Wh battery capacity or to 6,144W with two B230 batteries.

Like the AC300 power station, the AC200 Max also supports solar charging with its 900W advanced MPPT solar controller. It only takes two hours for a full charge via direct sunlight. Get the duo for $1,899 from its original price of $2,099 and save up to $1,700-plus with solar bundles. Get it HERE

Check our review on the AC200 Max power station and the B230 Battery Module HERE

Other Great BLUETTI Christmas Deals

The BLUETTI Christmas Sale also offers handsome discounts on the BLUETTI EB55 and EB70S solar generators. The latter packs 800W of pure sine wave inverter power and runs on an ultra-durable 716Wh LiFEPO4 battery pack. Meanwhile, the EB55 packs 700W of inverter energy and works on a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery pack. Get the EB55 for $449 with a $50 OFF coupon and the EB70S for $549 instead of $649. Get them HERE

BLUETTI is also offering great deals for its power stations + solar panels + battery modules bundles. Check them out below.

AC300+2*B300+3*PV200 Premium Combo: 1-AC300: 3000W Power Station Module 2-B300: 3072Wh LFP External Battery 3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel



AC200Max+3*PV200 For Off-grid Life Tryout: 1-AC200MAX: 2200W, 2048Wh Expandable Solar Generator 3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel



AC200P+3*PV200 A Must-have For Glamping: 1-AC200P: 2000W, 2000Wh Solar Generator 3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel



EB70S+SP200 Ultra-Portable Combo: 1-EB70S: 800W, 716Wh Solar Generator 1-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel



EB55+SP200 Ultra-Portable Combo: 1-EB55: 700W, 537Wh Solar Generator 1-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel



Before You Go: BLUETTI is feeling very generous this festive season and so aside from the BLUETTI Christmas Sale, buyers also get the chance to grab even more amazing surprises with the Luck Wheel. Every purchase of over $1,000 in December entitles buyers to win either a 6-feet Christmas tree, a power station (EB55, AC50S, AC20 or AC10) or some other amazing gifts. But best to pop in before the offer ends on Dec. 31, 2022.