The Nayan Lamp takes an unconventional approach to lighting design with its sculptural aesthetic. It gives a literal and tactile meaning to the word “eye catching” with its eye-inspired functionality.

It instantly catches the eye with its colorful clay base that provides a pop of color to the otherwise minimalist lines of utilitarian or conventional contemporary lights. The base features intricate clay work inspired by diverse cultures. It brings a distinctive character to the lamp, making it stand out from the minimalist approach commonly seen in today’s lighting devices.

Designer Vandana Rajendrakumar designed the Nayan Lamp as part of the commercial project @ntudi. She designed it to serve various purpose: whether as a wall fixture, a table or floor lamp, or as a mood setter. It adapts beautifully to any space and lifestyle while offering a user-friendly experience.

A simple motion of sliding off its cover adjusts the beam focus. Its silhouette itself resembles that of an eye. Hence, its covering also functions like an eyelid. The lid opens and closes, allowing the lamp to transition from a focused task light to a calming or mood light. When fully closed, it offers ambient lighting.

Adding functional versatility to the Nayan Lamp is its compact and portable size. It has a grab handle so it can hang from any surface for hands-free use. The handle also doubles as a stand so it can perch on a flat surface comfortably. When not in use, it can also serve as a trendy wall fixture.

Images courtesy of Vandana Rajendrakumar