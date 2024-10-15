The air purifier market is a competitive space with some offered in modern designs and features. Others have simpler controls and minimalist looking. But nowadays, most try to stay away from making it look like the generic plastic box by making it cylindrical or incorporating fabrics or natural elements to the design. The Windmill Air Purifier, for one, credits its aesthetically pleasing design to its real bamboo finish.

The use of bamboo adds a more natural design approach to a market mostly dominated by plastic. This machine stands on its rectangular shape with gently curved corners and easily elevates any home space with its elegant silhouette. Internally, it has an activated carbon filter to remove odors and VOCs.

The Windmill Air Purifier also has True HEPA filter to block 99.97% of airborne pollutants and a pre-filter to capture hair and dust. It also offers a host of other features like smart controls. Through a companion app, you can track the Air Quality Index (AQI) in a space, set schedules, and enable extra features (like Child Lock).

This machine offers three fan speeds, boost, and eco modes and has two sleep modes for quiet operation: Whisper and White Noise. Whisper outputs noise at 16 dB and White Noise at 47 dBs for better sleep. Moreover, it has auto-dimming LEDs that automatically turn off after three seconds.

The Windmill Air Purifier is great to use in rooms up to 1,950 sq ft. Aside from the real bamboo finish, it is also available in White and Navy colorways.

