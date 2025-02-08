Canvas painting can be tiring on the upper torso without proper support for the arms and back. Hours of hunching and using the hands can be taxing especially when working on a vertical surface such as on a canvas rather than a desk. Hence, the Leo Chair is specifically designed for such a purpose.

(2024) ECAL Bachelor Industrial Design Graduate Teo Primo Frizzarin developed this chair with the canvas painter in mind. It aims to provide comfort to users through its ergonomic design that minimizes physical problems especially those that stem from inadequate arm support.

The Leo Chair features a unique design inspired by a horse’s saddle. As such, it doesn’t have a backrest and just like riding a horse, users must also mount the seat. The design allows a stable posture while ensuring “great mobility in space.” Moreover, the chair has an adjustable spacious armrest that provides stable support and easily adapts to different positions and heights.

The legs on the other hand are similar to some computer chairs featuring smooth roller wheels so users can easily move around their work. Design details are scarce about this chair which was Frizzarin’s diploma project. But photos suggest it has brushed metal legs and an adjustable seat.

Likewise, the armrest has a black hinge support that seems to be where you adjust its height with a few turns like how you would adjust the height of standard standing electric fans. Meanwhile, the seat and armrest are wood mounted on a metal framework.

Images courtesy of ECAL