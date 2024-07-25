Stools are portable but not generally the most comfortable to sit on compared to other seating furniture. They also come in various designs and build, some offering both functional and aesthetic purposes. Meanwhile, others appear more like structural art pieces. One such stool serving all three is the Chul-02 Cone Stool from Korea-based architecture studio Sukchulmok.

It showcases the sharp and mechanical form of steel, of which it’s entirely made from. Its form takes inspiration from peg-type landscape lights. As such, it features three pointed legs that connect and hold up three conical tops.

The three pointed legs of the Chul-02 Cone Stool are designed to be inserted into the ground. Sukchulmok lead designer Park Hyunhee tells Dezeen that these three components “are designed to appear as individual pieces, while also creating the impression of leaning against each other.”

Each of the conical heads measure 200mm in diameter and joined together to create a larger seat. Meanwhile, Sukchulmok teamed up with design studio Object Leuci to produce the mechanical joint that connects the heads to the legs. Hyunhee explains, “We wanted the joint that adjusts the angle between the support leg and the stool top to be structurally expressed, and decided to pay homage to the three-level joint and mechanical form of Jean-Michel Wilmotte’s Midland Table.”

The question though is if the Chul-02 Cone Stool is stable enough to sit on despite its metal construction. Fortunately, the mechanical joint makes the legs adjustable so they remain stable across different types of surfaces. Moreover, the sides and contours of the stool also appear smooth and polished without rough edges to ensure it’s safe to touch and sit on.

Images courtesy of Hong Seokgyu