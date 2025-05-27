Designer Edoardo Lietti makes furniture pieces that beautifully merges performance and style. His Sedia Tonda armchair design, for one, breathes life to the meaning of furniture design. It’s both functional and aesthetically attractive in its minimalist form.

Lietti says its design “aims to be a piece of art while pragmatic and functional for everyday.” At its core is a flexible system that allows each element to connect to each other like joints. There are dedicated slots that connect the components to form a unique chair that’s easy to assemble and disassemble.

“The slotting system gives the freedom of easy disassembly and stacking.” Essentially, Sedia Tonda is a flat-packed wooden furniture.” It comes in flat wooden panels with cutouts on the sides that serve as attachment points. Assembling it requires no tools, be it glue or screws. It’s like working on a piece of 3D wooden puzzle with distinct parts that join together to secure the shape.

Moreover, sustainability is at the heart of its design. The chair uses birch plywood to keep it light yet sturdy then treated with natural pigment. Its material and construction method is an advantage to the circular market as birch is a renewable material.

Likewise, its flat-packed design makes Sedia Tonda sustainable in terms of logistics. It is easy to ship and stack for storage. It even comes with its own authenticity tag and a simple instruction manual. Lietti aims for the chair “to spark curiosity and engagement in a present and future setting, an object for generations.”

Images courtesy of Edoardo Lietti