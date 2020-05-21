The current COVID-19 pandemic makes people at a loss on what to do to avoid contracting the disease. Face masks, social distancing, and quarantine help flatten the curve. But they don’t stop people from touching their faces, which is the primary way to get the Novel Coronavirus. Thankfully, with the BLDG Active Antimicrobial Face Mist on hand, you can sanitize your face afterward without the itch, sting, and side effects.

This anti-microbial spray is non-toxic, does not use synthetic antibiotics or petroleum, and is biodegradable so it is safe to use on the eyes, nose, and mouth. Its active ingredient is Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), a molecule naturally produced by the human body to fight infection and promote healing. It kills or slows the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoans, which is exactly what we need during this health crisis.

Produced in an ISO-certified clean room in California, it is clinically and dermatologically proven safe to use. The BLDG Active Antimicrobial Face Mist also passed testing for safety and efficacy. With this said, it is safe to use continuously without damage to healthy cells.

This is an all-natural hydrogel spray that is safe to use even on sensitive skin. It is also multi-functional and works on other areas of the body too aside from the face. You can spray it as an antiseptic on wounds to speed healing and reduce infection. It helps relieve itch and pain from minor burns, abrasions, cuts, and burns. It is safe to use for both kids and adults. A 40z bottle of the BLDG Active Antimicrobial Face Mist gives you about 500 pumps.

Images courtesy of BLDG