It feels like winter was barely a few weeks ago as spring encourages people to enjoy their favorite forms of outdoor recreation. If you regularly indulge in cookouts, it’s near impossible to host one without a cooler. Nobody likes to drink tepid beverages when the sun’s out, especially as we head into summer. If your gear is in dire need of an upgrade, Igloo recommends the Party Bar 125 Qt.

“Make your next party cooler than the last one with the built-for-hosting Party Bar — part cooler, part bar cart and 100% party essential,” as marketed by the manufacturer. As a leading brand for insualted storage products, this new model is practically guaranteed to meet or even exceed the loftiest expecations.

Living up to Igloo’s reputation for quality, the SKU touts several awesome features. A fully stocked cooler can be difficult to transport. A telescoping handle and a pair of wheels make a huge difference, but the Party Bar 125 Qt ships with a more intuitive solution.

It includes a removable base outfitted with locking caster wheels. Push or pull it along via the side handles and engage the brakes to keep it from rolling away. Given a total volume of 118 liters, the cooler’s capacity is approximately 121 12-ounce cans.

Depending on the size, you can fill it up to 158 cans in total. Each unit also includes removable drink dividers and a bottle/wine caddy to organize your beverages. The combination of Igloo’s Ultratherm foam insulation with Cool Riser technology enhances the cooling performance and ice retention.

Elsewhere, a stainless steel bottle opener with a catch bin is a handy addition. For easy cleanup, the Party Bar 125 Qt has a threaded drain plug and a removable lid.

