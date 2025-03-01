Two heads are better than one, as the saying goes, or in the case of MakeDuo’s A/B Pen, two pens are better than one. After all, you never know when the other might run out of ink. Despite a very straightforward functionality, this pen boasts a stylishly unique design, offering an aesthetic experience in writing, doodling, or whatever you use a pen for.

The two pens nest seamlessly together via magnets to form into a rectangular-shaped tool. You wouldn’t know it’s a pen just by looking at it unless you pull them apart. You get a satisfying snap when releasing or attaching the pens, making it a great fidget toy as well.

The A/B Pen offers personalization as you can mix and match different colors and styles from the over 15 curated refills and color selections provided by MakeDuo. You can have one red pen and the other black, or blue and black, or whatever you need for the daily. You can also choose from different line weights and easily attach the pen to your notebook or planner using its bent steel clamp.

Moreover, aside from functionality, the design also ensures safety. It features rounded corners to prevent holes in your pockets or bag when you bring the pen along with you. Best of all, it won’t bend or break no matter the many times used as a fidget toy.

That’s because the A/B Pen boasts a housing machined out of a robust and lightweight T6 6106 aluminum. The material undergoes sandblasting and hard anodizing to give it a good color and surface protection from scratches and bumps. With its sleek, modern, and stylish design, this is one unique tool you won’t mind having around and showing off at school or work.

Images courtesy of MakeDuo